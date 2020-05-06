BOH offering small emergency loans for COVID-19 hardship

Bank of Hawaii is now offering online small emergency loans to consumers facing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 situation.

As a form of financial relief to help individuals and families cover emergency living essentials, Bank of Hawaii announced in a press release it is offering the community special small-dollar emergency personal loans, which include:

· Loan amounts up to $3,000;

· Loan term of 40 months;

· No payments for the first four months;

· Low fixed interest rate of 3%; and

· Waived loan fee.

“So many people in our community are already experiencing income shortfalls, and Bank of Hawaii wanted to make acquiring a personal loan simple and easy for those already drastically affected,” said Peter Ho, chairman, CEO and president of Bank of Hawaii. “We hope these small-dollar loans will help provide a safe and affordable alternative to get through this difficult period.”

Guam applicants can apply online program at: https://www.boh.com/covidassist. Guam branches will not accept walk-in applications as the bank continues to practice social distancing for the safety of the entire community.

In Saipan and Palau, applications can be dropped off at a BOH branch.