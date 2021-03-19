Bond refinancing bill to be taken up by senators, $39M in possible savings

The Guam Legislature is preparing for its next monthly session, and one bill under consideration could net tens of millions in savings for the island’s depressed treasury.

Bill 40-36, introduced at the request of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, refunds a series of bonds the government of Guam previously authorized to pay tax refunds during the Calvo administration. At the time the measure received its public hearing, Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson testified it could result in gross savings of $39 million over the course of three fiscal years.

“In the municipal market, strong mutual flows have increased demand while low new issue tax-exempt supply to start 2021 has resulted in lower tax-exempt interest rates for borrowers,” Carlson said. “Following the inauguration of President Joe Biden, the tax-exempt market has seen a strong performance as tax-exempt investors appear to view the Biden-Harris agenda as positive news for the tax-exempt market.”

Melanie Mendiola, administrator of the Guam Economic Development Authority, also explained the financial benefits of the refinancing, testifying: “The primary advantage of this ‘advance refunding’ is that GovGuam would lock in savings ahead of the passage of the FY 2022 budget with lower debt service.”

Other measures on the upcoming session agenda include:

Bill 8-36 (COR) - Ada: Excluding individuals convicted of first or second degree criminal sexual conduct from the sentencing reductions of the Justice Safety Valve Act.

Bill 23-36 (COR) - Jose “Pedo” Terlaje: To authorize the Guam Police Department to use lapsed funds from FY 2019 to be used for operational expenses of the department.

Bill 25-36 (COR) - Jose “Pedo” Terlaje, Barnes: Relative to the stipend of the civilian conservation reservists at the Department of Agriculture.

Bill 33 (COR) - Perez: Relative to agencies submitting a procurement compliance report to the Office of Public Accountability.

Bill 45-36 (COR) - Jose “Pedo” Terlaje, Barnes: Relative to mandatory minimum sentences for repeat sexual offenders.

Bill 52-36 (COR) - Perez: Relative to disclosure of ownership, financial information and conflicts of interest under Guam procurement law.

Bill 57-36 (COR) - By request of the governor: To appropriate funds within the Enhanced 911 Emergency Reporting System Fund from prior fiscal years.

Bill 58-36 (COR) – Moylan, Ada, Dueñas, Nelson: Relative to extending the deadline for the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency to develop a functioning customs satellite inspection, holding, and secured sterile facility area.

The legislative session is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. March 19.