Boosted by PUA tax payments, General Fund revenues rise by $62M in 2021 budget year

The government of Guam General Fund collected about $62 million above the initially adopted revenues in fiscal 2021, which ended last month, according to the Consolidated Revenue/Expenditure Report for September. The excess stems from an $82 million increase in income tax collection compared to what was budgeted.

Business tax collections, however, decreased. Here are some changes between tax collections versus adopted revenues:

- Individual income tax: up $14.7 million.

- Corporate income tax: up $22.8 million.

- Withholding tax: up $44.9 million.

- Business privilege tax collections: down $14.4 million.

- Revenues from licenses, fees and penalties: down $1.5 million.

Guam had benefited from federal pandemic aid programs that contributed to higher income tax collections, while other tax categories, including the gross receipts tax, saw decreases in actual collections compared to their adopted revenues. It's the third year in a row that GovGuam has seen collections in excess of adopted revenues.

However, Speaker Therese Terlaje has called attention to a discrepancy in the figures.

The fiscal 2022 budget law adjusted figures in the 2021 budget law, adding $20 million to anticipated revenues and appropriating that sum for tax refunds.

This means that the $62 million excess reported in the CRER should actually be reported as $42 million if the numbers had been adjusted based on the change in law, according to Terlaje.

It was the speaker who introduced an amendment changing the fiscal 2021 figures during budget talks in August, in an effort to identify projected excess collections and safeguard the revenues from being used in other ways.

"The newly adopted amounts of (the fiscal 2021 budget law) will ensure that the additional $20 million is appropriately recognized now instead of treated as excess at the end of the fiscal year," Terlaje wrote to the Bureau of Budget and Management Research on Oct. 20. She also wrote to the agency last month regarding the same issue.

In response, BBMR Director Lester Carlson stated that the speaker "had suggested a budgetary adjustment very late in the last fiscal year" to the CRER and, after consulting with members of the governor's fiscal team, the Department of Administration and BBMR thought the best course of action was to stay the course.

"Therefore we will not make the requested revisions suggested by the speaker," Carlson wrote.

In response to these statements, Terlaje wrote to the governor on Oct. 21, stating that the fiscal 2022 budget law does not "suggest" an adjustment, but rather mandates that the fiscal 2021 budget be amended to reflect the $20 million increase to adopted revenues and for that additional money to be added to the provision for tax refunds and deposited into the Income Tax Refund Efficient Payment Trust Fund.

"Section 20(c), (d), (e), and (f) of P.L. 35-99 (the FY 2021 Budget Law), requires the CRER to include a comparison of adopted revenues versus actual revenues. I am concerned that if the amendment to adopted revenues from (Public Law) 36-54 is not reflected in the CRER for Fiscal Year 2021 which cites the FY 2021 Budget Act in its footnotes, that there will be confusion regarding the amount of General Fund revenues collected in excess of the adopted General Revenue amounts for FY 2021," Terlaje stated in her letter.

She asked that the CRER be corrected and for the amended fiscal 2021 figures to be reflected in any final reports, fiscal notes and audits for proper accounting.

The speaker also wrote similar letters to the attorney general and the public auditor.

While she signed the fiscal 2022 budget into law, the governor was critical of the adjustments made to the fiscal 2021 figures because the final audit of GovGuam finances for that year won't be done until at least May 2022.

Meanwhile, the September tax refund status report shows that out of about 65,000 income tax returns for 2020, about 57,700 have been processed and paid. About 5,000 have been processed and are awaiting payment, with the total liability being about 7,300 returns, stretching back to 2006 and amounting to about $23.8 million.