The Bank of Guam board of directors and management announced Dec. 15 that Francisco M. Atalig, Joseph P. Bradley and Ernest P. Villaverde are retiring from Bank of Guam effective Dec. 31. Atalig also is stepping down from BankGuam Holding Co. with the same effective date, the bank stated in a media release.

Atalig is senior vice president/chief financial officer, and has been in the finance and banking professions for 50 years. He joined Bank of Guam nearly 30 years ago after more than 20 years with Citibank. He has served in a number of capacities with Bank of Guam and with BankGuam Holding Co.

“Frank has provided invaluable counsel and wisdom during his 30 years with the organization. I shall always value his mentoring me initially as a young lending officer, a branch manager and later as a colleague. With us for more than half the life of Bank of Guam, Frank has served with us through our most challenging of times and also contributed to our key achievements. We are honored to have known Frank as a contributing member of management but most especially as a valued friend,” said Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, Bank of Guam president and CEO.

Bradley is senior vice president/chief economist. He is an economist by profession and has worked with Bank of Guam in various capacities since 1992. He was previously chief economist for the government of Guam, and served for 10 years on the board of directors of the Pacific Islands Development Bank.

“Simply put, there is no other Joe Bradley on Guam and in our region. We and many regional businesses have relied heavily on Joe’s analysis, expertise and his astute regional knowledge to plan our strategies and budgets for nearly 30 years. 'JB,' as he is known throughout Bank of Guam, has been a source of history and perspective throughout the development of our island and our region, anchoring the Bank of Guam’s highly anticipated economic forums for over 10 years. Each of us has valued JB’s outlook and his directness, and we share the esteem that the community has for Joe. He will be deeply missed by his many friends here at the Bank,” stated Cook.

Villaverde is senior vice president/chief technology officer and has worked with the bank, primarily in its technological sector, since 2003. Previously, Villaverde served with the Guam Power Authority and Sprint before joining the bank. Villaverde has overseen the growth and development of Bank of Guam, initiating numerous projects to transition and transform the organization's digital strategy.

“We have seen remarkable progress since 2003 under Ernie Villaverde’s leadership. The goal of the organization to plan for and successfully execute our digital strategy has been under the guidance and counsel of Ernie, and for that and more, we are enormously grateful. Working with Ernie, I have learned much, and even more importantly, learned to question better. I shall miss his professionalism and counsel,” Cook said.

Cook continued, “All three senior executives have played significant roles in bringing Bank of Guam to where it is today. They have identified and recruited critical talent, they have shared their wisdom and experience freely, and they have become mentors and valued friends. They have commanded and earned respect from us at the bank, as well as from the community. As pillars in our region, their loss will be felt by us all.”