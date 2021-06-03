Nanbo Insurance Underwriters announced Wednesday the promotion of Brent Butler to be the company's new president, according to a release from Nanbo.

Prior to being appointed president, Butler served as the company’s general manager for the past four years.

At its annual board meeting May 13, the Nanbo Guam Ltd. board of directors appointed Butler as its third president in the company’s 53 years on Guam. Butler officially stepped into his new role June 1.

Nanbo Chairman P. Sonny Ada stated, “Nanbo’s board of directors is proud to announce Brent Butler as Nanbo’s president. We are appreciative of Brent’s hard work and dedication throughout his years at Nanbo, and his strong leadership these past four years has helped to position Nanbo as a customer-centered insurance company that cares for its community and environment.”

“I am humbled and grateful to serve Nanbo and its private and commercial customers in this new role,” Butler said. “This past year, our team worked together to find ways that we can better service our customers. We are headed toward our greatest mission yet — to do our part to support the reopening of the economy and our customers as they rebuild financially.”

Additionally, Butler looks forward to introducing more improvements that ultimately benefit Nanbo’s customers. The company announced in February its enhanced touchless and online service channels designed to keep customers safe. Nanbo has also placed greater effort on adopting more sustainable practices, such as offering incentives for hybrid and electric car owners. Nanbo will be offering new solar incentives for homeowners this year.

Before joining Nanbo in 2009, Butler worked as an auditor for nine years at Ernst & Young LLP. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with an emphasis in accounting, from San Francisco State University. Butler has attained the following professional designations: certified public accountant, chartered property casualty underwriter and associate in fidelity and surety bonding. Butler is a father of four and has been married to his wife, Zhen, for 15 years.