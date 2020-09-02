The Guam Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association to form a political action committee known as Action PAC Inc.

Action PAC also has the support of the Guam Association of Realtors, the Guam Contractors Association and the Korean Chamber of Commerce, the Guam Chamber announced.

More details on the PAC will be released in a press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. today.

"The goals of the organization are to have a stronger voice in shaping the economic future of our island by playing a more active and constructive role in the political environment," Guam Chamber President Catherine Castro stated. "Action PAC is a nonprofit entity made up of a diverse group of individuals and organizations united in the effort to bring real change within our government to support issues and candidates who will fight for the interests of our residents and our businesses."

The Guam Chamber stated the core initiatives for the organization are to:

• decrease the size of the local government;

• improve transparency in all levels of the government of Guam, including improved communications and collaboration with the business community;

• support of the realignment of military assets to Guam;

• support of a part-time Legislature; and

• roll back the business privilege tax from 5% to 4% immediately.

"If you believe that government officials should listen to the people by improving the quality of life for every resident, beginning with strengthening our economy, we encourage you to share this news with your friends and family," Castro stated.