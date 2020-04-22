Local businessman Michael Ysrael, son of the late real estate mogul Al Ysrael, is appealing to the government of Guam to reopen businesses. An executive order by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero mandates all nonessential businesses remain closed through May 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interview on The Point radio show with host Ray Gibson on Monday, Ysrael said it is time Guam gets back to business.

“Six weeks later we’ve got a ton of data, let’s start waking up and realize maybe we need to start venturing out a little bit,” he said.

Ysrael said he thinks the government of Guam should fully reopen “this second” and if employees start getting sick then stay-at-home mandates could be reinstated.

“We are creating the most massive financial meltdown in history in three months over a flu,” Ysrael said.

He said the size of the island makes it easier for Guam to handle a reopening.

“We are a small, nimble island. We can turn it on and turn it off. We should be the first and the fastest to get back on our feet,” said Ysrael.

Plumbing business

Jessica Barrett, president of Barrett Plumbing, would like to see businesses on the island get back on track but is still concerned about the impact it could have on the health of residents.

“It could be life or death for some people,” she said.

Barrett said, while her business is still operating, the small business is taking only emergency jobs, using about 70% of its staff.

“I kind of agree with them not having all businesses open because people will be out and about and of course you will expose the workers,” she said.

But the shutdown is having a negative impact even on businesses that are deemed essential and can continue to operate.

The roadblocks and long lines at Home Depot and other stores where the company buys supplies are also costing time and cutting into Barrett Plumbing's bottom line, she said.

Ysrael and Barrett voiced concerns about regaining employees who may receive unemployment benefits of up to $960 a week and may not be willing to return to work when businesses reopen.

“That’s a real tough one there. We are all really concerned about that,” Barrett said.