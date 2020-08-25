Iteris Inc., a global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Phoenix Pacific Inc. to expand the distribution of its roadway sensors technology on Guam and in Hawaii.

The deal will see Iteris’ full range of advanced vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian detection solutions, as well as its cloud-based performance analytics software, sold through Phoenix Pacific’s extensive distribution network, in support of Hawaii and Guam’s transportation improvement program goals to reduce congestion, and improve safety and efficiency, the company announced through Businesswire.

The partnership positions Iteris to help transportation agencies in the region address traffic congestion and aging infrastructure issues.

“This partnership is an exciting step forward in our mission to bring best-in-class smart mobility solutions to the streets and highways of the Hawaii and Guam regions we serve,” Danny Smoot, vice president at Phoenix Pacific, stated in the press release. “We believe that Iteris, with its excellent distributor training and support, is well positioned to deliver its advanced video detection technology and mobility intelligence solutions to the U.S. Pacific Islands.”

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Phoenix Pacific to our U.S. distribution channel,” said Mark Nogaki, vice president, sales and customer success, Roadway Sensors at Iteris. “This is an important step in our geographic expansion, and Phoenix Pacific is the ideal partner to deliver the sales and support of Iteris products due to its long history of traffic engineering expertise in the region.”

