Guam Bankers Association releases hours

The Guam Bankers Association released the banking hours for its members, providing assurance to island residents of its ability to support the community.

Bank Hours

• ANZ Bank (Hagåtña) 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Monday to Friday); Closed Saturday

• Bank of Guam (Hagåtña and Harmon) 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Monday-Friday); Closed Saturday

• Bank of Hawaii (Hagåtña & Harmon) 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Monday-Thursday); 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Friday); 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Saturday)

• BankPacific (Hagåtña, Dededo, Tamuning, Agat) 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Monday-Friday); Closed Saturday

• First Commercial Bank (Tamuning) 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Closed Saturday

• First Hawaiian Bank (Dededo, Maite and Tamuning) 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Monday-Thursday); 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Friday); 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Saturday)

With regard to supporting the community:

1) Each bank provides financial relief assistance programs and encourages its customers to communicate with their respective bank.

2) The GBA encourages the use of alternative banking options such as online banking, mobile banking and ATMs.

IP&E, Shell and Foody’s offer new operation hours

Committed to its customers' needs and their concerns with safety, the IP&E management team, Shell Stations and Foody's in Guam made the following adjustments to all operations, effective March 21.

• All hot food offerings will temporarily discontinue.

• The adjusted hours for Foody's ITC will be Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Foody's GPO will be closed until March 30.

• These stores and stations will be open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily until further notice: Yigo Shell; Dededo Shell; NCS Shell; Tiyan Shell; Mangilao Shell; Chalan Pago Shell; Barrigada Shell; and Merizo Shell.

• The following stations and stores will remain open 24 hours: Micronesia Mall Shell; Harmon Shell; Tumon Shell; Tamuning Shell and Hagatña Shell

The stores will also be implementing several procedures to limit face-to-face interaction in an effort to protect our workers and our customers.

• All fuel pumps will be routinely wiped down and disinfected with bleach every hour.

• All store door handles, restrooms, cooler doors, counters, food service areas, and back room areas are being disinfected every hour or more as needed.

• All cashier areas and counters, inclusive of credit card machines, keypads, and pens will be disinfected every hour or more as needed.

• Pump attendants will receive and deliver all customer cash, cards, and pens in a cash basket to minimize contact during transactions.

• All store and station teams are aware of the safety hygiene practices recommended by CDC and are mandated to follow these steps at all times.

• Please ask a pump attendant to bring your fuel payment in for you.

NetCare Life & Health Insurance Company closes Julale center, opens call center

NetCare Life & Health Insurance Company announced that its Julale Center Customer Service Center will remain closed until further notice. Customers and providers requiring assistance can call 472-3610. All representatives are currently assigned to work from home during this public health emergency period.

NetCare will also waive all member out-of-pocket costs such as co-payments, deductibles and coinsurance for the testing and treatment of COVID-19 based on meeting the CDC established criteria.

The 24/7 helpline in partnership with Optum has been activated for members to call for questions and information pertaining to the COVID-19 virus. Members can call 1-866-342-6892. NetCare will also provide coverage for TeleHealth Services provided by participating providers in order to avoid having patients visit a medical clinic unnecessarily.

NetCare has also authorized the approval of early refills for a 90-day supply of prescription drugs at participating retail pharmacies as well as mail-order. Applicable co-payments will apply.

Bank of Guam offers three-month deferment

Bank of Guam announced that all its customers with personal loans and/or personal credit cards will have payments automatically deferred regardless of account status. Personal loan payments will be deferred for three months, while credit card payments will be deferred for May, June and July.

No action will be required by Bank of Guam customers to defer payments. However, customers with scheduled automatic deductions or payments will need to make arrangements for those payments to stop during the deferral period. Please contact the loan support department or Familia Contact to find out specifics for deferring or rerouting payment.

Mortgage and commercial loan customers may reach their respective departments for any questions. Mortgage customers can email mortgagebanking@bankofguam.com; Commercial loan customers can email commercialbanking@bankofguam.com .

“Bank of Guam has a tradition of escalating our efforts to support our community in times of their greatest need, and this deferment program is no different. We appreciate that our community is anxious about our loved ones, our jobs and our future; and we have listened to you,” said Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, Bank of Guam president and chief executive officer.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, he asks that customers visit the branches in person only if necessary.

Coast360 adjusts hours and offers loan deferment

In an effort to maintain core services to its members but still fulfill its obligation to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, Coast360 Federal Credit Union offers drive-thru services through its Maite location. The credit union will still have call center representatives available via phone and all online, mobile and phone banking services are available.

The credit union will no longer schedule appointments. Tamuning and Dededo member centers will remain closed.

• Maite Member Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Monday-Thursday); 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Friday); and 9 a.m.-noon (Saturday)

• Contact Center (477-8736): 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Monday-Thursday); 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Friday); and 9 a.m.-noon (Saturday)

The bank will also offer a three-month loan deferment for all personal loans. Members should email creditsolutions@coast360fcu.com with their first and last name, and a contact number. A Credit Solutions representative will be in contact to process the request. For security, members are urged to refrain from sending any account numbers or other identifiable information.

“The health and safety of our employees and members remain our greatest priority at this time,” said Gener Deliquina, Coast360 chief executive officer. “We are continually reviewing our processes to keep our community safe while keeping our commitment to serving our members with excellence.”