Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 is in effect starting today, Aug. 16, and businesses and organizations have announced changes. Among them:

Pay-Less Supermarkets reduces hours

In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases and the governor’s declaration of PCOR1, Pay-Less Supermarkets will be adjusting store hours. On Monday, all Pay-Less Supermarkets locations will close at 10 p.m. Effective Tuesday, temporary hours of operation will be from 5 a.m.-6 a.m. for golden hour for seniors 60 and above and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. for regular store hours. SuperDrug will have regular hours of operation from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Huang's Cake Shop closed

For everyone's health and safety, Huang's will be temporarily closed until further notice.

Tommy's Pizza Shoppe closed

Due to the rise in positive COVID-19 cases. We will close until further notice. Thank you for your continued support and we will notify you of our reopening date.

American Printing Corp. closed for walk-ins

Effective Aug. 17, American Printing Corp. will be closed for all walk-in business transactions until further notice. Our staff will be monitoring emails for all COVID-19 related items and customer inquiries.

YogaChill Studio

YogaChill classes canceled starting Saturday, Aug. 15, until further notice. All packages will be extended once classes resume. Please stay tuned to our Facebook and Instagram pages for future announcements.

Micronesia Mall stores curbside pickup

The following stores at the Micronesia Mall will have curbside pickup service:

Macy's: 637-9416

Vitamin World: 632-2547

Footlocker: 637-9899

FlipFlops: 637-4337

Sushi Rock: 637-1110

Coldstone: 633-8800

Jollibee (drive thru)

i-Connect: 637-7837

American Jewelry: 649-1668

Lin's Jewelry: 649-1688

Lin's Gold: 637-3888

ABC Stores: 637-2444

Docomo: 688-2273

Pepper Lunch: 969-2333

Mad Bingsu: 787-0788

Craft Galore: 633-2578

Denny's: 637-1802

Micronesia Mall stores that will remain open

GTA

Payless Supermarket

PNB

Great National Insurance

Express Care

GTA stores and hours of operation:

Andersen AFB: Daily (10 am - 7pm)

GTA Experience Center; Monday to Saturday (8 am - 5pm), Sunday (10am- 4pm)

Micronesia Mall: Daily (11am - 7 pm)

Navy Exchange: Monday to Saturday (9am - 8 pm), Sunday (9am - 7 pm)

GTA Support needs are available via:

GTA Call Center (671) 644-4482: Open Daily (6 am – 12am)

LIVE Chat: www.gta.net

Email: ask@gta.net

WhatsApp: (671) 489-8255

MDA curbside pickup

MDA dive shop in Piti will be open for curbside pickup. Residents can call in their purchase in advance and their orders can be brought out to the parking lot when ready, store officials said. The number to call is 472-6321 ext. 1 during normal store hours, which are 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Health City

Effective Aug. 15 Health City's Hilton Guam Resort & Spa location will be closed during PCOR1. The Dededo location will be open regular hours until further notice. Curbside pickup and delivery options are available. Call 633-2489 for more information.

Bonita Trading Co.

Will be closed for the during of PCOR1.

Fuji Ichi Ban

Dine-in service will be closed until further notice. Curbside pick up and delivery will be available. Hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Call 647-4555.