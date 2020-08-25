Businesses continue to adjust to COVID-19 lockdown

More businesses continue to shift schedules and modes of operation as the island continues with the latest lockdown following Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s signing of Executive Order 2020-28.

The order placed further restrictions on island businesses, including shutting down banks and restricting dining in at restaurants. The executive order states the last date of the lockdown as Aug. 29.

The following businesses have adjusted their hours of operation as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown:

BankPacific

BankPacific branches in Guam are closed this week to walk in customers.

“We regret we cannot accommodate all of our loyal and valued customers face to face,” stated president Phil Flores. “In anticipation of this week our ATMs are full and people can access us at bankpacific.com and on our new mobile app.”

Flores said customers with a financial emergency can call his direct line at 477-2671.

Guam Premier Outlets

Out of an abundance of caution for tenants and customers, the main mall and food court will be closed from Aug. 16-29, and anticipated date of reopening is Aug. 30. The following stores and retailers are still open for curbside services:

• ABC Stores

• Ajisen Ramen

• Cold Stone Creamery

• Kings

• Port of Mocha

• Ruby Tuesday

• Vitamin World

• Wendy's

Micronesia Mall

While the Micronesia Mall is closed, Pay-Less Supermarket and Express Care remain open. Additionally, the following offer curbside delivery:

• Denny's: 637-1802

• Sushi Rock: 637-1110

• Mad Bingsu: 688-6677

• Cold Stone Creamery: 633-8880

• Vitamin World: 633-2547

• Pepper Lunch: 969-2333

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii will temporarily close its Hagåtña and Harmon branches starting Monday.

The bank will reopen when the governor’s emergency order is lifted.

IT&E

IT&E announced adjusted hours of operation as follows:

• AAFES: Open for all services daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Harmon: Open for customer support only, Monday to Friday, 9-10 a.m. for manåmko' (ages 55 and above) and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all others.

• Agana Shopping Center: Closed

• Micronesia Mall : Closed

• Guam Premier Outlets: Closed

The adjusted store hours are expected to be in place until Aug. 29. Subscribers can view their account, pay bills, contact a customer service representative and more online at www.ite.net.

Bank of Guam

Bank of Guam’s branches on island are closed, with the exception of the Andersen Air Force Base branch which remains open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Customer Contact Center continues to operate and can be reached at 472-5300. For more information, visit www.bankofguam.com.