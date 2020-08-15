Businesses, organizations announce changes as PCOR1 looms

As Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 is set to go into effect after midnight on Sunday, businesses and organizations have announced changes. Among them:

Pay-Less Supermarkets reduces hours

In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases and the governor’s declaration of PCOR1, Pay-Less Supermarkets will be adjusting store hours. On Monday, all Pay-Less Supermarkets locations will close at 10 p.m. Effective Tuesday, temporary hours of operation will be from 5 a.m. -6 a.m. for golden hour for seniors 60 and above and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. for regular store hours. SuperDrug will have regular hours of operation from Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Community First makes changes

Effective Monday, all Community First Guam Federal Credit Union member service center lobby teller services will be closed. Service centers will be open for drive-thru transactions only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. Service centers will be closed on Saturday. The Mangilao Student-Run Credit Union location will be closed until further notice. In-person loan officer services and administrative contacts will be by appointment only. For more information, go to www.cfirstguam.com.

GCC shifts to online only

Guam Community College will be transitioning fall 2020 classes to a remote learning format beginning on Monday. GCC’s fall semester started on Wednesday with a mixture of in-person, hybrid and online courses. GCC faculty received training for online learning tools that prepared them to teach students remotely, the college stated. All GCC students currently taking classes on campus will be contacted by their instructors to transition to remote learning.

GRMC: No visitors

Guam Regional Medical City will suspend all visitation in response to the governor’s Executive Order returning the island to PCOR1. The cancellation of all visiting hours will go into effect after midnight Sunday and will remain for a minimum of two weeks. There will be no visitors allowed in any of GRMC's units or departments. No companions will be allowed to escort patients to their surgical appointments or consultations. Viewings at the morgue will now be limited to 30 minutes and no more than five people may attend. There will be no extensions allowed or rotation of individuals during the 30-minute period. Viewers must enter through the lower-level entrance in the back of the hospital.

Salon Fusion

Salon Fusion in the Agana Shopping Center closed on Aug. 10 to put additional safety measures in place. The salon had scheduled to reopen next week, but with PCOR1, the salon has now changed its reopening date, tentatively, to Aug. 31.

Guam International Raceway

All activities at the Guam International Raceway are canceled as part of the PCOR1 declaration that takes effect after midnight Sunday. Activities at the raceway will resume once PCOR1 is lifted, the raceway announced on social media.