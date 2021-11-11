Cabras Marine Corp. will host a job fair Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Guam Premier Outlets. According to a release from the company, the job fair will offer unique opportunities for qualified candidates to apply for a variety of positions in ship repair and marine operations.

Cabras Marine is focused on revitalizing ship repair as a core industry on Guam and is committed to educating and developing the local workforce. Cabras Marine has been committed to Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands since 1975.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forcing thousands of locals away from their previous positions, Cabras Marine welcomes potential candidates to take advantage of this opportunity to see how their current skill sets may fit within the company and what opportunities for higher-level training might be available.

The company will "highly consider" applicants with similar experiences in other industries including construction, hotel and restaurants, tourism, etc., according to the release.

Due to federal contractual requirements, all employees must be COVID-19 vaccinated.

A list of positions and applications are available at www.cabtug.com.

Send resumes via email to hr@cabrasmarine.com. The first 50 applicants will be automatically entered into a raffle to win prizes.