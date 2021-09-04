Calvo’s Insurance refreshes brand, produces theme song with The John Dank Show

Calvo’s Insurance launched its new advertising campaign, Count on Us for Life, designed to share a message of hope with the community and engage with the company’s multigenerational and multicultural customers. The campaign highlights the products and services that Calvo's customers count on, according to a Sept. 3 media release from Calvo's.

“The Count on Us for Life campaign helps us to relay to our customers that through good times or tough times, we will be there for them. We have been committed for 83 years to supporting our customers through all stages of their lives, while working diligently to provide excellent customer service and insurance products they can rely on,” said Paul A. Calvo, president and CEO of Calvo’s Insurance Underwriters.

A highlight of the campaign is the campaign's theme song "Count on Me," produced by Calvo’s and performed by a local band, The John Dank Show. It is an original song written and produced in the Marianas, according to the release.

“We worked closely with talented local artists The John Dank Show to produce an uplifting song that conveyed a message of hope for our community," Calvo said. "We are very proud of this original work, because it helps to convey our commitment and island pride while supporting local artists. Anyone interested in hearing and downloading 'Count on Me' can find it on our website, calvos.com. We hope everyone enjoys it.”

Calvo’s is also refreshing its social media channels to meet its customers where they gather, the company stated in its release. The company will provide news and updates on its Facebook and Instagram pages, where many of its customers prefer to receive them. Calvo’s will offer promotions and other offers in the months ahead as part of its new campaign. It will also provide more benefits to its Lifestyle Club customers. For more information, visit calvos.com.