Calvo’s Insurance shares holiday cheer with its Care to Share holiday giveaways

As part of its holiday Care to Share giveaway, Calvo’s Insurance, in partnership with Brewed Awakenings, offered free 16-ounce cups of coffee or other drinks Dec. 17-19 at Brewed Awakenings to front-line health care workers and first responders, according to a release from Calvo's Insurance.

To receive this offer, front-line workers were asked to sign up on the Calvo’s Insurance website, calvos.com/thankyou, to receive a redemption code by email.

The offer was limited to the first 300 front-line health care workers and first responders.

Qualified first responders and front-line health care workers include: doctors, nurses, pharmacists, private clinic and public health workers, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists, dental hygienists, mental health workers (counselors, social workers, therapists, psychologists, etc.), hospital staff (janitors, housekeeping, and security), and active-duty military personnel.

Care to Share holiday giveaway

In addition to the front-line offer, Calvo’s Insurance is currently hosting a holiday Care to Share giveaway that is open to all Guam residents over 18 years of age. Calvo’s Care to Share is a special holiday giveaway that is taking place throughout the holiday season with the last weekly drawing scheduled for Friday, Dec. 25.

Calvo’s is giving away weekly prizes of $50 Pay-Less Supermarkets gift certificates to five winners each Friday, and the giveaway’s grand prize – a Christmas dinner prize package plus $100 worth of Pay-Less gift certificates – will be drawn Dec. 21. There is no purchase necessary or cost to participate.

Paul A. Calvo, president and CEO of Calvo’s Insurance Underwriters, said, “COVID-19 has changed our lives in many ways. While the holidays will be very different this year, the gratitude that we feel for our community continues to grow. Our customers’ patronage and the community’s support has meant the world to us, and we launched the Care to Share giveaway as an opportunity to give back in a safe, fun and festive way. We are also taking this opportunity to recognize and thank our front-line heroes who are working tirelessly during these challenging times. We can all use some holiday cheer right about now, and we welcome all residents to participate in our free holiday giveaway.”

Calvo’s kicked off its holiday promotion Nov. 20 with its first giveaway, a Thanksgiving dinner package and $100 worth of Pay-Less gift certificates. Over the last three weeks, a total of 15 residents were awarded the weekly prize of $50 Pay-Less gift certificates.

Calvo added, “We chose to give away dinner packages and food gift certificates so that families can enjoy them together. As Guamanians, we express our love and care through food, and we hope the giveaways bring well-deserved joy to all our winners.”