Calvo’s SelectCare earns reaccreditation

Calvo’s SelectCare’s health plans received full reaccreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

AAAHC accreditation is a nationally recognized evaluation that assesses the quality of health care that health plans provide to their members, according to a press release.

For consumers, an AAAHC accreditation is “a sign that health care organization meets or exceeds nationally recognized standards, according to the association’s website.

AAAHC accreditation means that the organization participates in on-going self evaluation, peer review and education to continuously improve its care and services.

"Achieving reaccreditation from AAAHC signifies our commitment to raising the quality of the care and the services that we provide to our members,” said Frank Campillo, health plan administrator.

"This achievement was made possible through the dedication and efforts of our employees and management team, our partnerships with physician and hospital providers, and ensuring that our members have access to the appropriate care locally or off island when needed.”

Accreditation status provides consumers with an unprecedented ability to evaluate the quality of different health plans along a variety of important criteria and to make their health plan decisions based on demonstrated value rather than simply on cost.

To earn accreditation, a health plan has to demonstrate proper management of all parts of its delivery system:

• Member Rights,

• Responsibilities and Protections,

• Governance, and

• Administrative Services.

SelectCare is underwritten by Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance.