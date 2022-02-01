Local entrepreneur, artist, author and life advocate Beaudy Camacho is inviting women from throughout Micronesia to attend a free Ideas to Income Roadmap Masterclass at 6 a.m. Feb. 1 via Zoom.

The 29-year-old Dededo resident is the founder of Guam-based Fundforte and Beaudy Co. Labs, according to a press release. Camacho also is a suicide intervention skills trainer with the Guam PEACE Office and Living Works International.

This week, she is celebrating becoming a team leader, house leader, and business mentor for the Female Entrepreneur Association International, the release stated.

Camacho aims to help people interested in entrepreneurship, ethics, education, and environment. And, as an association team leader, Camacho works with women from all over the world take advantage of the resources, network, and value that the FEA has to offer.

“I take so much pride in being the only islander on our team. It’s an absolute honor to be able to represent Guam, Micronesia, Pasifika, the U.S.A, the BIPOC community, and our Chamorro people as a whole,” she stated in the press release. “This is such a great opportunity for me to showcase that island stylin’ ideas can make international impact, too. I never get tired of explaining where Guam is, who Chamorro people are, and what our people have contributed to the world.”

The association is an online hub with the mission of inspiring and empowering women from around the world to turn their ideas into a reality and build successful businesses, according to the website.

The FEA was founded by Carrie Green, author of the book and host of a podcast both titled “She Means Business.”

Masterclass

In the free masterclass, Team FEA shares a 90-day roadmap with 12 specific steps to help registrants take any idea they have and turn it into an income stream.

There will be 10 chances to win part of a $5,000 income fund, for a few lucky participants who attend the Masterclass live.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3HeUnrl. Registrants also can access a replay link that includes the Ideas to Income challenge, workbooks, templates, freebies and gifts.

For more information on the masterclass or the Female Entrepreneur Association International contact 671-788-9665, via Instagram at @beaudynbrains or email at beaudy_founder@fundforte.com.