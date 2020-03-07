Career readiness conference aims to prepare students for the real world

More than 150 Guam Community College students met with business professionals to learn what they need to do to become successful once they’ve graduated from school.

GCC held its Spring 2020 The Edge Student Conference on Friday at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort. The daylong event provided a venue for GCC students to learn from industry leaders and learn about the exciting opportunities and expectations for anyone wanting to work in those industries.

GCC President Mary Okada welcomed the students and challenged them to learn and ask questions, something students took advantage of, particularly of the panelists who spoke about their career paths. The guest panelists were:

• Dr. Luis Cruz, M.D., GCC medical director;

• Desire Braga, vice president and private banking relationship manager, Bank of Hawaii;

• Stephen C. Ignacio, chief of police, Guam Police Department;

• Jon Fernandez, superintendent, Guam Department of Education;

• Jim Oehlerking, chief executive officer, IT&E; and

• Elemil Magdael, human resources and training manager, Hotel Nikko Guam.

There were three breakout sessions that followed panel discussion. Each session aimed to provide students with knowledge needed to begin navigating the career world. The sessions included:

• Job Search Strategies and Resume Writing – presented by Williejo Dado, human resources information systems specialist and recruitment specialist, CITADEL Pacific LLC;

• You’re Hired, Now What? A look at work ethic – presented by Frank Blas Jr., president of Frank Blas and Associates Inc.; and

• The Art of Job Interview Skills – presented by Gwendolyn San Nicolas, vice president/director of learning, development and familia ambassador program, Bank of Guam.