CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group named '2019 Person of the Year'

The official publication of the American Hotel and Lodging Association, LODGING, named chief executive officer and president of Outrigger Hospitality Group Jeff Wagoner its 2019 Person of the Year.

In an interview with LODGING Wagoner discusses his 40-year career in the hospitality industry and the future of the company.

Wagoner told the magazine he got his start in the industry spending time at the Marriot corporate offices where his mother worked. He took jobs at the Marriott in Los Angeles after graduating from Virginia Tech, then moved to the Wyndham, where he ascended the ranks to president of the Wyndham Hotel Group management company.

"At each stage of my career, I made a concerted effort to glean every inch of knowledge I could from the opportunities presented to me. The combination of diverse work experiences and incredible mentors proved to be an essential part of developing a vision for the business and a sense of how to run a hotel successfully. I consider every experience I had in my career as a positive, all stepping stones leading to my role today at Outrigger, " Wagoner stated in the interview.

With 37 properties in beach destinations such as Hawaii, Fiji, Thailand, Guam, Mauritius and the Maldives the Outrigger Hospitality Group plans to expand with "more properties along the sands," Wagoner said. "My vision for Outrigger, and our collective company mission, is simply to be the premier beach resort brand in the world."

To that end, Wagoner told LODGING the company has deployed $15 million on technology on guest services, revenue management and financial planning tools. In addition, the company recently completed a $35 million transformation of the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger and began a $250 million three-year modernization plan for its Honolulu properties-the highest priority of which is the $85 million renovation of their flagship property, the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort.

As for meeting labor challenges to the industry Wagoner said Outrigger launched Project SEARCH about a year ago. The program brings in young adults with disability challenges as interns so they can possibly be hired as permanent employees.

Wagoner said the key to succeeding in good times and bad is to "stay focused, do your absolute best every single day – with great service, teams and leadership."

When asked what he likes best about the hospitality industry he said, "You can’t beat the hospitality business. I love how passionate, hardworking individuals can move their way up and create a wonderful career. For me, every day is a great day – even when things don’t go as planned."