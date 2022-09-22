The Guam Chamber of Commerce announced the selection of Joseph M. “Joey” Crisostomo as the 2022 individual laureate to be admitted into the Guam Business Hall of Fame.

According to a release, the Guam Business Hall of Fame induction will take place during the chamber's 98th anniversary celebration, on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Hyatt Regency Guam Grand Ballroom. A video commemorating the accomplishments of the laureate will be featured that evening.

Crisostomo is the founder and president of CarsPlus, LLC, Cycles Plus LLC, Pacific Powersports, LLC doing business as Harley-Davidson of Guam, Pacific Auto Leasing, LLC doing business as Thrifty Car Rental, Car Wash Pros doing business as Finish Line Express, JC22 Properties, and GoSolar Guam.

A significant part of the celebration will be the recognition of chamber member companies celebrating more than 20 years of doing business on Guam, with older businesses also being highlighted in five-year increments.

In total, 46 local businesses will receive a special award celebrating 20 to 75 years of providing service to the Guam community.

"The Guam Business Hall of Fame has paid tribute to Guam's outstanding business leaders who have contributed positively to our island's economic growth since 1992," Catherine S. Castro, the chamber's president, said. "This year's laureate is truly deserving of this esteemed recognition. Joey Crisostomo is an entrepreneur that espouses the pillars of hard work, passion, grit, and determination. He made his dreams into reality, facing challenges head-on while never missing sight of the goal. As many leaders do, he lifted up people along the way, sharing his time, talent, and resources with many in the community."

Crisostomo was also recognized in the release for his dedication to his family, employees, customers and island community - which Castro said sets an aspirational "bench mark" for others.

Edward Untalan, chairman of the chamber's board, added, "We thank the community of Guam for its continued support of the Guam Business Hall of Fame. It is our hope that all of Guam's outstanding business role models and visionaries will be given the honor and recognition they truly deserve. With that, a sincere congratulations to Joey for being selected as the 2022 individual laureate - a well-deserved recognition."

Crisostomo has been given several awards and recognition throughout the years, the chamber's release detailed.

Some of the most notable include the U.S. Small Business Administration State Businessperson of the Year in 2006; Hyundai Motors’ Award of Excellence for distributors who exhibit strong performance, commitment, leadership, and growth in the Asia Pacific Region in 2005; Guam Business Executive of the Year in 2004; and the 2003 Diamler Chrysler Leadership Award.