The Guam Chamber of Commerce will host the “Guam Economic Forecast for 2021 Webinar” at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Featured speakers will be moderator David John, president, ASC Trust; Siska Hutapea, president, Cornerstone Valuation Guam; James Martinez, president, Guam Contractors Association; Gary Hiles, chief economist, Guam Department of Labor; and members of the chamber’s Think Tank Ad Hoc Committee.

The panel will endeavor to answer the question: What will be the key economic issues that influence the growth and development for regional economies in the coming year? Topics to be discussed include the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the island’s tourist industry, consumer spending, federal and military investment, private Asian and U.S. investment, transportation links and geopolitical factors, according to an announcement from the chamber.

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit online: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6316312081695305227