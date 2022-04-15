Chamber signs agreement with Taipei trade association

Edward Untalan, chairman of the Guam Chamber of Commerce; with Chiao Chang Huang, chairman of the Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei; Director General Paul Chen of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office; and other government and business officials from Taiwan, signed a mutual cooperation agreement between the Guam Chamber of Commerce and IEAT the Guam Chamber of Commerce stated in a press release.

“Today’s occasion marks the strengthening of relations between our organizations to share common business interests and a commitment to pursuing friendship and reciprocal cooperation relating to economic endeavors to support Guam and Taipei,” Untalan said. “We look forward to exploring opportunities that are mutually beneficial for our islands and our members.”

"Trade is the heart of economic development. Our proximity and shared values make Taiwan-Guam a natural partnership, which will be enriched through this new relationship between the Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei and Guam Chamber of Commerce,” Chen said. “IEAT is Taiwan’s largest trade organization, with over 6,200 member companies and we welcome their collaboration with Guam Chamber of Commerce."