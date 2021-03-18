Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp., a heavy construction, road and bridge, ground tank, military, and industrial specialty services provider, on Tuesday announced its expansion into Guam with its first overseas office, according to a release from the company.

The company chose to establish a permanent forward base of operations in Guam to provide services in the region. The location was strategically determined in response to the U.S. Department of Defense “Pivot to the Pacific.”

“Opening an overseas location brings me great excitement,” stated Duane Hough, vice president of southeast operations. “Expanding our facilities allows us to mobilize quickly and efficiently for all projects in the Pacific region.”

“Guam is the perfect location, with Department of Defense facilities on the island and is within deployment range of those in the Indo-Pacific area of operations," Hough added. “Our new Guam facility houses a complete array of abrasive blasting and coating equipment in addition to a climate-controlled storage capability.”

The Military Readiness Team staff in Florida and Guam collaborated effectively across distance and time zones to establish the company's official warehouse and office on the island. The Military Readiness Team provided organic support in the execution of projects supporting the Department of Defense in the Indo-Pacific region.

Champion is focused on providing DOD with abrasive blasting and coatings services, hangar remediation, and related support activities for new and existing facilities.

Information was provided in a release.