Oncologist Dr. Aftab Ahmad Chaudhry and family nurse practitioner Dawn Dee Ostberg have joined the FHP Health Center, according to a release from FHP.

Chaudhry has more than 45 years of experience, and returns to the FHP Cancer Center after working there from 2012 to 2015 and July to August 2021.

Chaudhry’s career has taken him from his residency in internal medicine and Fellowship in hematology/oncology at the University of Louisville School of Medicine in Louisville, Kentucky, to military service as a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve Medical Branch, and private practice in hematology/oncology in Indiana, New Zealand, Guam and Savannah, Georgia, the release stated.

He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncologists, Reserve Officer Association and the American Society of Hematology.

Dawn Dee Ostberg has joined the FHP Health Center Urgent Care.

She was previously an instructor in the Special Warfare Medical Group at the U.S. Army JFK Special Warfare Center and School, and the charge nurse of the Post Anesthesia Care Unit at Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

She earned her master’s degree in science at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and her bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Ostberg is certified by the Family Nurse Practitioner American Nurses Credentialing Center. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, American Nurses Association, Army Nurse Corps Association, Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society, and the Phi Theta Kappa Society International Scholastic Order of the Two-Year College.