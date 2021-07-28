Chef Peter Duenas earns spot in Great American Seafood Cook-Off

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board announced Monday that Chef Peter Duenas of Guam will face off against 12 other chefs from around the country in the nation’s ultimate seafood cooking competition.

The 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-Off will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Duenas, from Meskla Chamoru Fusion Bistro in Hagåtña, took home third place at the 2019 Great American Seafood Cook-Off with his prawn hash-topped Napoleon wrasse.

The 17th annual event will get underway with opening ceremonies at 11:30 a.m. as 13 chefs, each representing their home state or territory, cook in front of a live audience and a panel of nationally acclaimed judges, the organizers announced in a press release.

“Following a challenging year for all of us, the Great American Seafood Cook-Off is the perfect stage to celebrate Louisiana and America’s domestic seafood industry – the best in the world,” said Nungesser. “This year we are excited to welcome a very talented field of chefs from all over the country vying to be crowned the next ‘King or Queen of American Seafood’ right here in New Orleans. Each chef will be showcasing their skills with domestic seafood to present the best seafood dishes.”

The 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-Off competitor chefs are:

• Scott Simpson, The Depot, Auburn, Alabama;

• Wes Choy, Alyeska Resort Kitchens; Girdwood, Alaska;

• Edgar Teran, Someburros Restaurant; Phoenix, Arizona;

• Jordan Scott, Perdido Key Breakfast Club; Pensacola, Florida;

• Peter Duenas, Meskla Chamoru Fusion Bistro; Hagåtña, Guam;

• Robert Vasquez, Forks & Corks; Covington, Louisiana;

• Leon Vuong, Seven Seas Food & Company; Portland, Maine;

• Denise Herrera, Red Heat Tavern; Boston, Massachusetts;

• Austin Sumrall, White Pillars Restaurant; Biloxi, Mississippi;

• Tory McPhail, Revelry Plate + Pour; Bozeman, Montana;

• Jackie Paige, Love Rocks Café; McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania;

• Nicholas Huckabee, A Difference in Dining; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and

• Jesse Cavazos, Nick’s Fish Dive + Oyster Bar; The Woodlands, Houston, Texas.

During the competition, each chef will prepare a dish highlighting the use of domestic seafood while interacting with the live audience, celebrity hosts Chef Cory Bahr, a Food Network Star finalist, a Food Network "Chopped!" champion, and a former King of Louisiana Seafood.

Each dish will be presented to a panel of nationally renowned judges who will score based on presentation, creativity, composition, craftsmanship and flavor. The Great American Seafood Cook-Off promotes the quality and variety of domestic seafood found in the United States, according to the press release.

To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state or territory. The reigning King of American Seafood, Louisiana’s Chef Nathan Richard of Cuvée Wine Bar & Bistro, won the title with his dish of “Cracklin-crusted” Red Snapper with pickled crawfish tails, buttermilk chili consommé, spring vegetables, burnt leek oil, fermented cream, and bowfin caviar, knocking out 11 of the nation’s best chefs, according to the press release.