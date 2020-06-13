The future of Chuck E. Cheese, currently at its prime location next to the theaters at the Guam Premier Outlets, is uncertain.

The children's entertainment venue and restaurant closed temporarily in March when the pandemic hit Guam's shores.

While some of the outlet mall's retailers have been able to reopen in recent weeks, with the relaxed rules on the government of Guam's pandemic condition of readiness, the GPO Chuck E Cheese's has been unable to reopen in part because of challenges in adhering the 6-foot social distancing rules.

"Chuck E. Cheese's is considering other options due to the new social distancing protocols being required before they are allowed to reopen to the public," according to GPO General Manager Monte Mesa.

"It will stay at its current location or it may be replaced with another retail concept," Mesa stated.

The Texas-based restaurant which is geared toward young children and is a popular venue for kids' celebrations, has 610 locations in 47 states.

In April, the brand said they were considering refinancing, bankruptcy or restructuring, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The Guam outlet mall also recently saw the closure of national retail brand Forever 21.

While Forever 21 stores were being shuttered across the mainland United States before the pandemic, the GPO location was initially planned to stay open because of the demand from tourists from Japan and South Korea, GPO management has previously stated.

But when the pandemic struck and non-essential stores had to close for more than two months while tourist arrivals stopped at the same time, the Guam location of Forever 21 lost hope of weathering the current economic downturn.