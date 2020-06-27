Chuck E. Cheese's Guam restaurant 'winding down'

Chuck E. Cheese is bowing out after 10 years of hosting children's parties and play-and-pizza treats for kids on Guam.

The Guam Chuck E. Cheese, a Tamuning landmark known for its bright and cheery facade and destination for many kids who have celebrated birthdays and gotten treats and tokens for good grades and other childhood milestones, is winding down its operations. It could close by August or sooner.

Dave Alcorn, president of GFS Group, which holds the franchise for the Chuck E. Cheese on Guam, confirmed Friday the restaurant will close after a decision was made not to renew the lease for the Tamuning location.

GFS Group made this decision before the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese's announced its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, Alcorn said.

"We had made the decision not to continue in Chuck E. Cheese Guam's GPO location much earlier than Chuck E. Cheese corporate’s announcement for Chapter 11 protection announced yesterday," Alcorn said.

CEC corporate did tell GFS Group that the Texas-based company does plan to continue to operate its 550 U.S. stores as best they can.

The Washington Post reported CEC filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The company listed more than $1.7 billion in assets and nearly $2 billion in debt, as of March 29, the Post reported.

The game machines at the Guam restaurant are no longer available for use.

"Chuck E. Cheese Guam's GPO location reopened this past Monday for food sales only, carry out only," Alcorn said. "Our greatly loved pizza, wings, sandwiches (are at) hugely reduced price to deplete our on-island inventory; we expect to be open for probably seven to eight weeks before the on-island inventory is exhausted."

A South Korean company had offered to buy the games but GFS Group will also consider offers to buy individual game machines or in bulk.

GFS Group also operates King's restaurants, Ruby Tuesday, Popeye's and Del Taco.

"We would like to thank the island families for their support over the last 10 years, GFS and CEC Guam wish them all the very best health and happiness," Alcorn stated.