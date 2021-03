Dr. Paul Chun recently joined the FHP Dental Center, FHP stated in a press release.

Chun earned his doctor of dental medicine degree from Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine, and a bachelor's degree in biology from Chaminade University of Honolulu. He is a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School.

“FHP Dental Center welcomes Dr. Chun as our newest dentist,” said Rose Grino, FHP health care delivery administrator. “We also welcome one of Guam’s sons back to the island.”