Churrasco back to grilling one year after pandemic shut down

In May of 2020, Churrasco Brazilian Steakhouse and Salad Bar had to close, as did most of the businesses deemed nonessential by the government of Guam. On May 6, this year, the restaurant reopened after pandemic protocols for food and beverage establishments were slightly eased, allowing customers to dine in, albeit at 75% of the restaurant capacity.

"The protocols allow us to operate with about 80 seats," said Jommar Tagiuam, the assistant manager for the restaurant. "We have also called back all of our employees, which is around 35," he added.

The new restaurant protocols do not allow for buffet-style dining, so Churrasco staff now assist diners with cafeteria-style service, which means that restaurant staff plate items from the steam table entrees and salad bar for diners that are separated by a clear shield.

Tagiuam also said that very soon, patio dining will allow for the addition of 30 seats for diners who enjoy an al fresco experience. "We're grilling outside temporarily, but very soon, the patio dining will open up," he said.

Churrasco Brazilian Steakhouse and Salad Bar has reopened for dinner hours, 6 to 9 p.m. daily.