Citadel Pacific Ltd. on Monday announced in a press release that John J. Rivera has joined the company as director of human resources and corporate development. In this role, he will be responsible for the people operations and talent development innovation functions for the region, the Citadel group of companies said in the release. Rivera will leverage his expertise in human capital innovation through agile leadership transformation and organizational development, specializing in emotional intelligence, personality type and strategic talent capacity building, the group said in the release.

“I could not be more excited for John to join the Citadel family. We share the same commitment to growing our people by providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed. John is an inspiring leader and I’m confident our teams will thrive under his guidance,” said Jim Beighley, CEO of Citadel Pacific Ltd.

Rivera comes to CitadelPacific Ltd. from the University of Guam, where he was a tenured associate professor of public administration with the School of Business and Public Administration. He is the co-founder and former director of the Regional Center for Public Policy. Currently, he is the chair of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board of commissioners. Other select community achievements include assisting in the establishment of the FBI Guam Citizens Academy Alumni Association as the founding board vice president and past president; founding board member and past president of the Rotary eClub of Pago Bay Guam; and membership in the Guam Green Growth Working Group on the United Nations Sustainability Goals and the Society of Human Resource Management Guam Chapter board of directors.

Rivera was recognized as one of 40 Emerging Leaders in the government of Guam, the first local person in 2020 to win the UOG Triton Faculty of the Year Award. Rivera also was among the inaugural speakers for TEDx Hagåtña in 2021. He holds a doctorate from Capella University in organization and management with a specialization in leadership. From the University of Guam, he earned an MPA and a Professional MBA, with an emphasis in emerging markets. He also holds various credentials and certifications, including an executive certificate in public policy from the School of Government at Harvard University.

He is an HR Certification Institute-recognized SPHRi subject matter expert and the first on Guam and in the region to hold certain HR credentials.

Citadel Pacific Ltd. is a holding company with operations in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Palau, including PTI Pacifica, which does business as IT&E; IP&E, which operates Shell, Foody’s and Travelr; PACIFICPOINTS; Solenergy Micronesia; and Fujita Properties, which operates the ITC Building in Tamuning and Bank of Hawaii building in Hagåtña.