CMS gives FHP Home Health 3.5 out of 5 stars

FHP Home Health was audited recently by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and earned a Quality of Patient Care Star Rating of 3.5 out of 5, FHP announced in a press release.

“This ranking by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is especially gratifying due to the challenges that the FHP Home Health nurses and team faced during the pandemic,” said Rose Grino, health care delivery administrator at FHP Health Center. “Our Home Health team took extra precautions to provide safe, quality and skilled services to patients in their homes during these difficult times.”

“This score means FHP Home Health earned the highest score among home health agencies on island,” FHP stated in the press release, adding that the score means the clinic “more than meets the national established quality standards set by the federal government, despite challenges due to the pandemic.”

According to the medicare.gov website, the quality rating shows how a home health agency compares to others on measurements of their performance, such as how often the agency began patient care in a timely manner, or how often a patient got better at walking around. A rating of 3 to 3.5 stars means the agency performed about the same as most other providers across the nation.

“COVID-19 tested us more than ever. It was the most challenging time for our nurses and team to provide services without compromising the safety of both our patients and our team,” said Carmencita Atalig, registered nurse and manager, FHP Home Health.

FHP Home Health is a Medicare-certified agency. Since 2005 it has provided patients the option to receive medical care at home as recommended by a doctor. The pandemic caused an increase in the number of patients who preferred to receive care in their homes.