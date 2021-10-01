CMS Wins $24M fuels project at Andersen

CMS Corp., a Department of Defense general contractor with an 11-year work history in Guam, was awarded a $24 million project to repair tanks A-16 and A-17 at Andersen Air Force Base, CMS announced in a press release issued Sept. 29.

This project falls under CMS' $2.6 billion prime Worldwide Engineering and Construction contract with the U.S. Air Force, CMS stated in the release.

For the project, CMS will clean and make repairs to two 5.25-million-gallon aboveground JP-8 fuel tanks. Activities will include repairing corroded stairs and platforms, pipe supports, receipt and issue lines, manways, roofs, nozzles, nuts and bolts, ATG displacers and cleanouts. Additionally, CMS will replace joint sealants, and install new floors, aluminum maintenance platforms, and a new concrete base. The tanks will then be blasted and coated inside and out using a three-coat painting system. Upon completion of repairs, CMS will perform an out-of-service inspection. Work on the project will begin in June 2022.

CMS has executed over 35 renovation, construction, design-build and military fuels projects on island. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to repair Tanks A-16 and A-17 at Andersen AFB, Guam," stated Ernest Enrique, CEO of CMS. "This project brings our on-island award dollars to over $175 million, and we look forward to participating in the continued buildup of Andersen AFB and the surrounding areas. Our extensive on-island experience, coupled with our lineup of seasoned fuels professionals, will ensure successful delivery of this project.”