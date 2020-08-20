Gov. Ralph Torres of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on Wednesday sent a letter notifying the Saipan casino and resort developer of the CNMI government's intent to suspend or revoke its casino license.

The notice was issued a few days after Imperial Pacific International, which is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, notified the CNMI government it will not be able to pay the $15 million annual license fee and a $3 million contribution to the commonwealth's Community Benefit Fund.

Torres' letter states the license fee became due and payable by Aug. 12, and CNMI law requiring the payment is "unconditional."

IPI Chief Executive Officer Donald R. Browne has informed the CNMI government in writing: "In all likelihood, IPI will remain closed, and have no income for the next eight months."

He stated in a letter IPI had to furlough hundreds of its employees, requiring the casino operator to pay repatriation costs and three-fourths of the annual wages that its employees who hold the CNMI-Only Transitional Worker visa would have earned.

When IPI reopens, Browne wrote, it will incur significant reopening costs as it will have to bring back hundreds of workers. IPI will have no income until it reopens, he added.

Even though IPI has closed the casino, Browne said it still has significant operating costs each month that it must pay. It must periodically turn on air-conditioning so that the furnishings do not get moldy and so the electrical gaming machines do not rust. IPI will maintain security even though there is no income to pay for this and other costs, Browne stated.

In November 2019, the FBI executed multiple search warrants in the CNMI's main island, Saipan, including at the offices and residence of Gov. Torres and certain offices for IPI and its consultant.