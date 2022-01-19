Coach distributor donates $150K worth of products to health care workers

Royal International Corp., the distributor and manager of the Coach and Cole Haan boutiques at The Plaza in Tumon, marked its 50th anniversary in 2021, the company stated in a press release.

In lieu of a celebration, RIC wanted to give back to the local community, especially to health care workers.

Yoshiaki Hishikawa, RIC general manager, announced recently the company donated almost $150,000 worth of Coach products to Guam Memorial Hospital and the Guam Medical Association.

RIC donated 439 pieces that ranged from small accessories to large leather goods to GMH valued at over $70,000 and 420 pieces valued at about $79,000 to GMA. Hishikawa worked with the GMH Volunteers Association, also known as the Pink Ladies, to ensure the items got into the hands of health care workers, RIC stated in the release.