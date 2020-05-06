Coast 360 to reopen lobbies, teller service

All Coast360 locations will reopen their lobbies for teller service and scheduled appointments starting today. Member center hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The credit union will remain closed on Saturdays for the time being.

In a press release, Coast 360 stated the following measures have been implemented:

• Protective shields are in place at all teller counters and service desks;

• Customers must adhere to floor distance markers and spaced line queues;

• Hand sanitizer is provided at service areas and entrances;

• A hand-washing station is provided at the entrance of the Maite member center; and

• Masks will be required for entry, but full head masks will not be permitted in order to maintain security. Members should anticipate brief removal of face masks for identification purposes when necessary.

Members can call 477-8736 to schedule new membership and account opening, card services, safe deposit box service and notary service.