Coast360 building a new location in Upper Tumon

As it approaches its 59th Charter Day, Coast360 Federal Credit Union celebrates a new milestone on Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony for its second state-of-the-art member center in Upper Tumon, Coast360 stated in a press release.

The new member center will be developed on a vacant lot at the corner of Marine Corps Drive and the north corner of Ilipog Drive in the Harmon Industrial Park.

The new member center will cover 16,800 square feet of floor space with business-friendly services and enhanced member accommodations to meet the needs of its growing membership, and is expected to add about 15 new jobs to the job market, the credit union stated in the release.