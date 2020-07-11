Coast360 cautions customers of scam by email

Coast360 Federal Credit Union is cautioning members and the public of fraudulent emails that trick members into believing they're from Coast360. The emails appear as a notice for a failed payment from Coast360 accounts and include links to view details of the transaction.

If you have received this email, do not click on the links, Coast360 stated. This is a phishing scam designed to trick users into providing account and personal information, Coast 360 stated.

All recipients are urged to delete these fraudulent emails immediately. If you have opened the link, call Coast360 immediately at 477-8736 or toll-free from the U.S. mainland at 1-866-217-4858.

To help keep your information safe from phishing attacks, Coast360 reminds its members it will never call, email or otherwise contact you and ask for your user name, password or other online banking credentials.