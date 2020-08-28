Coast360 Federal Credit Union has resumed operations with regular business hours as of this morning, according to a press release.

Hours of operation:

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Teller services and scheduled appointments are available.

"While member centers will reopen, Coast360 encourages all members to take advantage of alternate and electronic banking channels to continue to support stay-at-home efforts and limit in-person contact," the press release states.

Members may call 477-8736 to schedule new membership and account opening, card services, safe deposit box and notary services.

Cash and check deposits may be done at member center ATMs. Deposits and loan payments can also be dropped in the Express Drop Box at each location during operation hours, or at the Maite night depository 24/7.

Loan applications can be submitted online at coast360fcu.com or dropped to any member center Express Drop Box.

For information on more ways to bank and to stay updated with business hours, visit coast360fcu.com/covid19.