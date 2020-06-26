Coast360 Federal Credit Union was recently honored with six Diamond Awards, which recognize outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry.

The awards were presented by the Credit Union National Association Marketing and Business Development Council, a national network comprising more than 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in each of 35 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.

Coast360 won in four categories for its new youth banking program, another for its annual report, and ultimately garnered top honor of Diamond Best of Show. For its youth banking program, the credit union won Category’s Best in the following categories: Complete Campaign, Membership Marketing, Plastic Card Design, and Point-of-Sale and Merchandising.

“We are honored to represent Guam and be recognized among amazing credit unions throughout the nation. Guided by the people-helping-people philosophy, our work as individual credit unions help make a positive impact within our industry and the communities we serve,” said Tia Borja, marketing manager for Coast360.

Amy McGraw, Diamond Awards chair and vice president marketing/chief experience officer at Tropical Financial Credit Union, said in the same press release: “It’s an honor to bring recognition to some of the best-of-the-best in credit union marketing and business development.”

CUNA Marketing and Business Development Council celebrated Diamond Awards Week by announcing winners in 35 categories through a series of daily virtual awards ceremonies.

This year’s award competition had 1,295 entries submitted. Six credit unions won Best of Show Awards, 93 won Category’s Best Awards and 255 won Diamond Awards.