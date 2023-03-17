Coast360 wins SBA Lender of the Year

Coast360 Federal Credit Union has earned national recognition with its recent award from the Small Business Administration as SBA Lender of the Year for fiscal year 2022, the credit union announced in a press release.

This is the second year in a row Coast360 has received this honor, the company said in the release.

Kenneth Lujan, branch manager of the island's SBA office, presented the award March 9 to the Coast360 board of directors, executives and managers at the Coast360 Maite member center.

“Our programs are meant primarily to aim and assist the small businesses out in our community and you (Coast360) fit that profile as a community lender, ... providing services and access to capital to the community," Lujan stated.

The credit union said the SBA Lender of the Year award "recognizes institutions that have approved a significant number of SBA-backed loans in a given fiscal year."

Coast360 ranked No. 1 in fiscal 2022 for highest volume of SBA 7(a) loans to local small businesses in Guam, the credit union said in the release.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, Coast360 assisted the SBA in processing more than 500 SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling over $18 million, Coast360 stated.

“More than half of these loans assisted by the team were to businesses with fewer than 10 employees, indicating that a majority of the funding was received by smaller businesses. We were very proud to be at the forefront of helping these proprietors.” said Noela Santos, business credit supervisor, who was the recipient of SBA’s 2016 Banker of the Year award.

The latest award, credit union officials said, is a testament to meeting its core missions.

“I am extremely proud of the work that we do here at Coast360 to help our small business community,” said Gener Deliquina, chief executive officer of Coast360. “We strive to uphold our mission of member helping member, so in addition to the recognition by the SBA as being the top SBA lender on Guam, the best feeling of fulfillment comes from our members who appreciate what we do to help their businesses thrive and grow.”