Coast360 Federal Credit Union was recently recognized for its pandemic response with a Diamond Award presented by the Credit Union National Administration’s Marketing and Business Development Council.

The council recognized credit unions across the country for their outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry over the last year, Coast360 announced in a press release.

“The Diamond Awards competition is the most prestigious competition for excellence in marketing and business development in the credit union industry,” said Amy McGraw, diamond awards chair and vice president for marketing/chief experience officer at Tropical Financial CU. “Credit unions that receive these awards should be extremely proud of their accomplishments and know that their work represents the very best examples of creativity, innovation, relevance and execution.”

The Crisis Management category was added to this year’s award categories, which showcased response plans, business continuity efforts, community impact, employee support efforts and member support resources put forth by credit unions.

“Our focus from the beginning was to safely stay connected in a time of distance and support our members and employees through new limitations; to remain an essential resource while remaining responsive to evolving circumstances,” said Gener Deliquina, chief executive officer of Coast360. “We are humbled and honored to be recognized among great credit unions across the nation as we know so many have put their best foot forward for their communities."

This year’s award competition received 1,278 entries. Six credit unions won Best of Show Awards, 86 won Category’s Best Awards and 264 won Diamond Awards.