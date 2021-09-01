Commissary Agency zone manager visits Guam

Defense Commissary Agency Zone 36 manager Troy Green met with U.S. Naval Base Guam commanding officer Capt. Michael Luckett and other base officials during a two-week visit to Guam in mid-August.

Green is responsible for commissaries in Guam and the Republic of Korea. Eleven stores fall within his area of responsibility, including the Orote Commissary, Naval Base Guam stated in a press release.

Green discussed with base leadership issues such as streamlining the store’s supply chain and the potential use of e-commerce and investing in a Click-to-Go online shopping system with a trusted payment platform, base public affairs stated in the release.

“COVID-19 has presented unprecedented logistical challenges around the world and the grocery world has also shared in these disruptions,” Green said, as quoted by Naval Base Guam. “Early on in the pandemic, our agency made our overseas locations priority in our supply chain. Overseas shipments are still at the front of the line when orders are filled and are robust. Reserve stock levels are maintained in the case of shipping delays and air shipments have been utilized on several occasions.”

The Orote Commissary was recognized at the DeCA 2019 Best Commissary Awards virtual ceremony on July 29. The Orote Commissary was presented the Dan Daniel Award for the Best Large Commissary Overseas. The awards are given in five categories, determined by store location and size, and are named in honor of government officials who protected the commissary benefit and championed quality-of-life issues for military members and their families.

Green cited Leslie Carroll’s leadership as the Orote Commissary store director for nearly five years.