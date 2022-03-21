Commissioner: Delay cost ratepayers some savings

With recent law authorizing the refinancing of Guam Power Authority bonds, utility officials have moved on to seeking approval from the Consolidated Commission on Utilities and Public Utilities Commission, for what GPA General Manager John Benavente described as a matter of "high urgency."

"I was looking at CNN this morning. The feds did raise the rate a few basis points. Therefore it really is with high urgency that we get to the market and maximize the refinancing savings," Benavente said Thursday, during a work session with the CCU. He seemed to be referring to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates for the first time since 2018.

There is some fallout with projected savings.

A GPA proposed resolution indicates the refinancing may lead to $14 million in net present value savings.

That's less than the $15.4 million talked about last month, when lawmakers were in session discussing the refinancing authority with GPA and Guam Economic Development Authority officials.

When asked about this, GPA stated interest rates have increased since then.

"GPA and its financing team is working expeditiously to get to market to avoid further reduction in savings," the utility stated.

CCU member Simon Sanchez laid some blame with the chairman of the legislative committee overseeing GPA - Sen. Clynton Ridgell.

"The real unfortunate thing for the ratepayer is, I know John had asked this bill to be introduced last summer. And we couldn't get our chairman to do that, so Sen. (Joe) San Agustin saw the benefit of the savings. He introduced the bill in October (2021) and here we are in March finally getting it into law," Sanchez said.

"And that delay by the Legislature, primarily because the chairman was, for whatever reason, hesitant to assist, ... cost our ratepayers some savings. But the nice thing is in the design of the debt, ... we can still max the savings we can get," the commissioner said,

But "at the end of the day," Sanchez said, the commissioners are grateful for the refinancing authorization, as it will level out GPA's debt and help keep ratepayers from paying more for aggregate debt.

The refinancing method GPA prefers would front-load savings while extending the debt service another 10 years, ending it in 2044 rather than 2034.

This is intended to create some savings for ratepayers during the initial years of commissioning for the Ukudu power plant, when costs are generally higher. The Ukudu plant will require expenses drawn from GPA's base rate, and the refinancing is part of efforts to potentially eliminate an increase in the base rate.

Regardless, there are major overall savings to be had on power bills with the new plant, but that appears largely due to fuel savings. The Ukudu plant should be more efficient, while utility solar projects further curb the need for fuel imports.

There would be additional payments to make by extending the debt service a decade, but Benavente has stated that the burden would be minimized, as by that time, costs would spread out over a larger customer base.

A few things still must occur before the refinancing can proceed.

The CCU is set to meet Tuesday for its decision on the refinancing, while the GEDA board met and approved the refinancing Thursday.

The PUC will need to decide on the matter as well, and slotted the issue for its April meeting, according to Benavente.