Community First Guam Federal Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for its new 15,000-square-foot corporate headquarters building in the heart of Guam’s capital city.

Once finished, the three-story structure will include a drive-thru teller station, and space to house Community First’s administration, human resources, risk, compliance, call center and internal audit departments.

“Today, with the turning of the earth, our new facility will bridge our almost 60 years of tradition and community service history with the technology driven future of the company,” Gerry Cruz, president and CEO of Community First said in a press release.

The credit union has been offering financial services on Guam since 1962, recently expanding to a student-run service center in Mangilao. The building will replace the credit union’s current location in Hagåtña, and is expected to be completed in January 2023, according to the release.

The new building was designed by Architects Laguana LLC and will be constructed by Canton Construction Corp.