Community First Guam Federal Credit Union has promoted Neo Christian Pangilinan and Nathaniel Dela Cruz after they successfully completed a 20-month postgraduate officer training program, the credit union announced in a press release issued Monday.

Pangilinan accepted the role of assistant manager of the student-run credit union in Mangilao. Dela Cruz was promoted to the position of member business loan credit analyst. The Community First Officer Training Program gives recent college graduates the professional experience of working in every department of the credit union before being assigned to a department, the credit union stated in the release.

“The student-run credit union and our officer training program are part of our larger goal to ensure we continue the legacy of our company with homegrown talent,” said Gerard Cruz, president and CEO of Community First. “These two gentlemen are the program’s most recent success stories. I’m proud of their accomplishments and look forward to the many contributions they will make.”

Pangilinan joined Community First in July 2018 as an intern at the Community First student-run credit union in Mangilao. He completed two semesters as an intern, ending in July 2019. After completing his student internship and earning his associate degree in marketing from Guam Community College, he worked as a part-time member service representative. He was promoted to member service representative II prior to entering the Officer Training Program in July 2021, the release stated.

“My experience in the Officer Training Program as a whole has been an educational, challenging, and enlightening journey,” said Pangilinan. “In my new position, I hope to be a positive role model who can inspire and motivate others in successfully providing financial solutions to our members and carry out Community First's mission to provide quality service based on excellence and integrity.”

Dela Cruz began as an intern in January 2021 at the Community First student-run credit union. He completed his student internship while earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and economics from the University of Guam. After graduation, he started the Officer Training Program in July 2021.

“The Officer Training Program has provided me with a valuable learning experience by giving me the opportunity to understand how each department of the credit union works together in order to operate,” said Dela Cruz. “I look forward to applying the skills and knowledge I have gained from my officer trainee experience to my new position.”