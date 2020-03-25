Company offers hourly employees wage increase in light of COVID-19

One national company, which has three stores on Guam, is increasing wages for its hourly employees - albeit temporarily - in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cost-U-Less announced the wage increase for its workers across the nation in a press release this morning. The company has three stores on Guam and about 200 employees who will receive the financial boost.

The $2 per hour increase will apply to the company's 12 stores for hours worked between March 8 and April 4, according to the press release.

“We are very proud of the enterprising efforts of our employees in our stores and along our supply chain. Our employees have shown up and worked harder than ever to ensure that our shelves are stocked and that our stores are ready for business in Cost-U-Less,” noted Dan McConnell, President, The North West Company International.

In recent weeks, Cost-U-Less has introduced a number of additional measures to combat COVID-19, including increased frequency of sanitizing all check-outs and shopping carts and cleaning other surfaces several times during the day with extensive wipe-downs during closed hours.

Health and safety have been prioritized for all employees. Cost-U-Less is also devoting special store hours at each location to seniors to provide a safe and comfortable shopping experience.

“Our employees have ensured a continuous and unencumbered supply of food and general merchandise to our stores. We are delighted to provide this temporary wage increase to thank them for their efforts,” McConnell said.