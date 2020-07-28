Like most parents, Guam businessman John Ko was worried about sending his four children back to school in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He started looking for ways classrooms could be made safer for students. His research led him to Kronos Advanced Technology and he was able to connect with the company’s Chief Operating Officer Julius Toth.

Toth said for many years he pursued ways to promote healthy living through product development. That mission became urgent when the pandemic reached the United States in January. Toth dropped everything else he was working on to push full steam ahead at supplying products to mitigate the risk of the virus.

He said the internationally patented product uses a technology called Kronos, which creates an “oxidation kill zone.” The air-purifying system, Airdog, cleans and sanitizes the air. The company touts its patented filtration technology as the most effective, waste-free, clear air solution that promises to effectively kill and remove 99.9% of flu virus and bio-aerosols.

“What happens is when any living microbial infestation, germs, bacteria, mold, viruses go through the machine it literally shreds the viruses. It kills them,” Toth said.

The machines are being used across the country in schools, hospitals, homes and businesses, according to the company.

“It’s our duty to make sure the kids are safe,” said Ko, who will install the first machines to arrive on Guam in several classrooms at St. Anthony Catholic School in Tamuning.

Ko is managing director of Net Enterprises LLC which is the exclusive distributor of the devices on Guam.

He is looking to expand to the Northern Mariana Islands, Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia.