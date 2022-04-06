Contractor for Guam wastewater outfall diffuser project receives national award

Guam’s wastewater outfall effluent diffuser installation project is one of the most significant construction projects of 2021, the Associated General Contractors of America announced recently.

As a result, the project’s contractor, Healy Tibbitts Builders Inc., received the association’s Construction Risk Partners Build America Merit Award for the best environmental enhancement project, Healy Tibbitts announced in a press release.

“Completing a project like this requires a special combination of skill, tenacity, innovation and finesse,” said Bob Lanham, the association’s president and president of Williams Brothers Construction Co. Inc. in Houston, Texas.

“While every construction project has its own unique challenges, getting this project completed required far more from the contractor than a typical project.”

The project successfully installed a critical environmental upgrade to the existing ocean outfall pipeline. The project was designed to protect the coral reef and marine fisheries along Tanguisson Beach, Healy Tibbitts stated in the release.

The new outfall diffuser will enable the sewer effluent to spread out and better mix with the seawater, helping to prevent damage to existing coral and marine life in the area, the contractor stated in the release.

The Construction Risk Partners Build America Awards highlight the nation’s most significant construction projects.

A panel of judges, representing all areas of construction, evaluated an impressive number of submissions this year, assessing each project’s complexity, use of innovative construction techniques and client satisfaction, among other criteria.

The awards, which were announced during the association’s annual convention in Grapevine, Texas, are considered by many to be the most prestigious recognition of construction accomplishments in the U.S.

Guam Waterworks Authority awarded the contract to Healy Tibbitts Builders in 2019.

Healy Tibbitts was the lone bidder.

The contractor was initially rejected because its bid price exceeded GWA's budget, according to GWA documents.

The contractor adjusted the scope to accommodate GWA’s budget of $7 million, plus about $517,000 for contingency, the documents stated.

GWA's budget was $7.6 million, using Department of Defense grant moneys.