A $1.2 million project to replace the Port Authority of Guam’s closed-circuit TV and access control systems can now begin as a notice to proceed was signed on Monday.

California Pacific Technical Services is the contractor charged with the acquisition, installation, and upgrade of the Port’s CCTV and access control systems. Officials said the upgrades will enhance maritime and security screening and monitoring.

It is being funded through a combination of funds from the Port, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency Port Security Grant Program, and U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration Grant Cooperative Program.

The Port will grant the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency full access to the CCTV system.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“By giving Customs full access to our CCTV systems they will be able to view at their own time and in their own control room so that their critical operations for drug surveillance and interdiction remain unimpeded,” Port General Manager Rory Respicio said.

Installation of the systems is expected to be completed by June of next year.

(Daily Post Staff)