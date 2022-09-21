Coral Reef offers alternative transport

A company that is celebrating nearly 50 years in business peddling fun and leisure has added to its repertoire of products by becoming a distributor of motor scooters.

"We offer PGO (pronounced P-G-O) scooters, a company that has been around since the 1960s," said Ken D’ammassa, president of Coral Reef Marine Center. Those connected with the maritime community know D'Ammassa as a boat builder, with hundreds of his Ken Boats floating around the waters of Micronesia. "We are the authorized PGO dealer for Guam and the Northern Marianas," he said.

Several of the PGO scooters are on display at the showroom at the Coral Reef Marine Center facility in Tamuning.

"We sell fun, relaxing things here at Coral Reef Marine Center, and it’s not fun or relaxing to spend $40 to drive to work,” said D'Ammassa, "and the scooters we bring in run about 75-80 miles per gallon."

“These scooters are sold under the Genuine brand in the United States market, based out of Chicago, and they have been successful for many, many years,” said D’ammassa.

“I’ve been riding motorbikes for more than 50 years, I started on a Vespa as a teenager, and I can tell you that these new scooters are a far cry better than the ones I started on, in terms of build and dependability,” said D’ammassa.

"We bring in 50 cc, 125 cc and 175 cc. At 175cc, you need a motorcycle license to operate. The 50 cc and 125 cc, you only need a valid driver's license to operate the scooter."

"As gas prices continue to wear down our budgets, I expect to see more and more scooters around," D'Ammassa said. "It's really perfect for running quick errands around town, to grab something at the store, it's really very convenient."

The scooters range in price from around $1,800 to more than $3,000.

"For me, a motorcycle guy, every time I go for ride on a scooter, I feel better, it's just so much fun seeing and feeling the scenery," he said.

Those interested in the PGO scooters can contact Rose at Coral Reef Marine Center at 671-646-4895. More information is also available at www.coralreefguam.com and the company's social media platforms at Coral Reef Marine Center.